Pininfarina’s Coins 'Battista' Name For 1,900bhp Electric Hypercar

Quite the conundrum. What on earth do you name a 1,900bhp, fully electric hypercar backed by a design house with nearly 90 years of history? Something flashy and futuristic? A letter and number designation (it was codenamed PF0)? Heck, just a symbol?

No, you make it simple. Name it after the founder. Welcome then, to the ‘Battista’. You can’t see it just yet because it’s not ready, and only a few people in the world have indeed seen it. No, the Battista will be fully unveiled next year at the Geneva Motor Show in March, but you no doubt know all about the car formerly known as PF0.