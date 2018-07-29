Place YOUR Bets! BMW Is Bringing An All-new PRODUCTION Model To Monterey Car Week — What Do YOU Think It'll Be?

This past week BMW put out a brief press release related to the upcoming Monterey Car Week festivities. Typically, BMW sets up shop there and makes sure to bring a concept vehicle for this event.



This year it's different, however. First off, I don't recall ever receiving a media alert for the event. So, I presume it's something BIG. Second, if you really parse the language in this release, it seems that BMW is making two things clear: 1) It will be a production variant; and, 2) it will be something we haven't seen the likes of previously.



One interesting thing I noticed upon re-reading the release is that the copy highlights it will be an "emotional" product.



While I initially thought it would be the X7 since of the types of well-heeled folks that attend Monterey Car Week may need a new people mover and vehicle for utility purposes, I now wonder if it could potentially mark the debut of the all-new X3M and X4M. Perhaps it's the all-new, flagship M8 or M850i Convertible? Z4?



That said, what would YOU put your money on, Spies?





BMW's press release follows: Media Alert: BMW To Unveil World Premiere Production Car During Monterey Car Week.

Car Week 2018 Press Conference at 10:15 am on Thursday, August 23rd at The Lodge at Pebble Beach.

Woodcliff Lake, N.J. – BMW is pleased to invite all accredited media to a press conference for the World Premiere of an all-new BMW production car on Thursday August 23rd at 10:15 am at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance Reviewing Stand on the 18th green of The Lodge at Pebble Beach Golf Course. At the press conference, BMW will also present the North American Premiere of the all new BMW M850i Coupe and the North American Premiere of the highly acclaimed BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe first shown at the Geneva Auto Show in May 2018. Speakers will include Bernhard Kuhnt, President & CEO BMW of North America and BMW Design Head Jozef Kaban.



The identity of the World Premiere model will be revealed closer to the time of the press conference. Suffice it to say that this new model will certainly be an emotional addition to the BMW range.



This time last year BMW presented the Concept 8 Series Coupe on the Concept Lawn at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance – a preview of a forthcoming BMW model line. This year BMW reveals the first production model of the 8 Series: The 2019 BMW M850i. In addition, BMW will present yet another new concept car which again previews a future BMW 8 Series model: The BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe.



“The BMW 8 Series will take over as the new flagship model of the BMW line-up and, as such, combines unsurpassed sportiness and elegance,” says Adrian van Hooydonk, Senior Vice President BMW Group Design. “The BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe offers a look ahead to the most exotic and alluring variant of the new BMW 8 Series.”



The BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe is more than simply a luxury sports car with four doors. It symbolizes a new and unique understanding of luxury. “The BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe is designed to stir things up, to polarize – it should move you emotionally,” explains Domagoj Dukec, Vice President Design BMW M and BMW i. “With this car we want to reach people who are looking for something special and who want to stand out from the crowd. Here, BMW M is unmistakably taking luxury out of its comfort zone.” Like the BMW Concept 8 Series before it, the BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe shows off BMW’s new design language, headlined by expressive surfacing that accentuates the car’s dynamism more vividly than before through its bodywork. A small number of precise character lines underline the graphic arrangement of the surfaces.



The striking exterior of the BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe combines the core values of BMW M with elegance and luxury to create a new and captivating form, and reveals a new and exciting facet of BMW M. The new model sees the BMW Group looking ahead to the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe and BMW M8 Gran Coupe, which will be presented during the course of 2019 and round off the BMW 8 Series family.



BMW will again participate in the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion this year with a number of race cars that celebrate The Ultimate Driving Machine.



