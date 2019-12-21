Place YOUR Bets! Do YOU Think That Expiring Tax Credits Will Impact Tesla's Sales In 2020?

The clock has been ticking over at Tesla ever since it sold more than 200,000 units of electric vehicles in 2018. From that point forth, the US government's rather generous tax credit has been trickling down.



As we're in the home stretch now, it is down to $1,875/unit. The last day it is effective is December 31, 2019.



When we ring in a new year it won't just mark mankind stepping into 2020, it will mean Tesla will no longer have the wind at its back. Here's the thing, though. Does it even matter?



We've seen expiring tax credits cripple EV sales across the globe but Tesla is in a completely different boat with very unique brand equity and brand loyalty that rivals Apple.



I am left wondering if Tesla buyers even are aware or care that there will soon no longer be a tax credit. That said, Spies, I wanted to see what your predictions look like.



Will Tesla's expiring tax credit impact its 2020 sales figures? What say you?









Tesla's email follows:



In less than 5 weeks, the federal tax credit will be expiring and purchases of a new Model S, Model X or Model 3 will no longer be eligible for this incentive. Order online in less than three minutes and experience the ease, convenience and safety of an all-electric design.



Place your order and take delivery by December 31, 2019 to be eligible for the federal tax credit. Orders placed near the end of the year are not guaranteed to be delivered by December 31.



Any purchase of a Model S or Model X will also come with free Supercharging.






