Polestar 2 Challenges The Model 3 But With A Hefty $23k Premium Will It Succeed?

It appears that the Polestar 2, a vehicle generally considered as the first legitimate competitor or rival to the Tesla Model 3, will be more expensive than expected. In a recent press release, the Volvo and Geely electric car subsidiary announced that the Polestar 2 will start at £49,900 in the UK and €58,000 in Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

Polestar 2 quotes a guide price for the United States at $63,000, which makes it over $7,000 more expensive than a Model 3 Performance before options. Compared to the Standard Range Plus Model 3, which starts at $38,990 before options, a Polestar 2 will cost over $23,000 more.