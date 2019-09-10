Polestar 2 Challenges The Model 3 But With A Hefty $23k Premium Will It Succeed?

Agent009 submitted on 10/9/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:46:22 AM

1 user comments | Views : 742 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

It appears that the Polestar 2, a vehicle generally considered as the first legitimate competitor or rival to the Tesla Model 3, will be more expensive than expected.

In a recent press release, the Volvo and Geely electric car subsidiary announced that the Polestar 2 will start at £49,900 in the UK and €58,000 in Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

Polestar 2 quotes a guide price for the United States at $63,000, which makes it over $7,000 more expensive than a Model 3 Performance before options. Compared to the Standard Range Plus Model 3, which starts at $38,990 before options, a Polestar 2 will cost over $23,000 more.



Read Article


Polestar 2 Challenges The Model 3 But With A Hefty $23k Premium Will It Succeed?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

80Ho

Volvo is a luxury brand, insulting to compare it to a Tesla.

80Ho (View Profile)

Posted on 10/9/2019 11:49:05 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]