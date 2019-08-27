Polestar Opens Massive EV Factory And Production Begins On Polestar 1 - But Who Will Buy It?

Agent009 submitted on 8/27/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:42:17 AM

1 user comments | Views : 550 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Polestar, Volvo&rsquo;s electric car brand, announced today the opening of its massive new electric car factory in Shanghai and the start of production of the Polestar 1.

<br /><br />When Volvo rebranded Polestar two years ago, it was off to a somewhat awkward but interesting start as it unveiled its first vehicle, the Polestar 1.<br /><br />The car turned out to be a highly expensive plug-in hybrid, which quickly sounded outdated when the automaker announced that they would bring an all-electric &ldquo;Tesla Model 3 competitor.&rdquo;<br /><br /><br />

Read Article


Polestar Opens Massive EV Factory And Production Begins On Polestar 1 - But Who Will Buy It?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

dlin

Polestar 1... for what?
Worst move of reborn Volvo

dlin (View Profile)

Posted on 8/27/2019 11:47:31 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]