Polester 1 Almost Ready To Take On Role As Flagship

It’s over a year since Volvo’s performance spin-off, Polestar, first showed us its Tesla-baiting sports car. Feels like longer, doesn’t it?

But when the Polestar 1 is a 591bhp two-door with BMW M5 performance and a McLaren 540C price tag, you’d be forgiven for a lack of patience. It promises to be quite a thing.

This picture helps prove it’s nearly ready, with an undisguised car undergoing dynamic testing. “Steering responsiveness and torque vectoring calibration have taken priority in the latest tests,” says Volvo, “validating the chassis and suspension tuning carried out on earlier prototype cars in 2018.”