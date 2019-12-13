Police On The Prowl For Driver Who Left Their Lamborghini Huracan Shiny Side DOWN After Crash

Agent00R submitted on 12/13/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:52:59 AM

1 user comments | Views : 356 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.latimes.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A fire-engine-red Lamborghini was found upside down and abandoned on a canyon road early Wednesday morning, and authorities are now searching for its driver.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene on Angeles Crest Highway near Altadena and found the overturned and empty luxury vehicle with droplets of blood around it, Sgt. Adam Bender said.

Video from the scene shows the upended Lamborghini with its emergency lights still flashing as investigators combed the scene. Debris appeared to be scattered several feet away from the car...
 

 



Read Article


Police On The Prowl For Driver Who Left Their Lamborghini Huracan Shiny Side DOWN After Crash

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Car4life1

Hmmm...must’ve not opted for the damage waiver on their rental...shame

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 12/13/2019 1:58:31 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]