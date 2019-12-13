Police On The Prowl For Driver Who Left Their Lamborghini Huracan Shiny Side DOWN After Crash

A fire-engine-red Lamborghini was found upside down and abandoned on a canyon road early Wednesday morning, and authorities are now searching for its driver.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene on Angeles Crest Highway near Altadena and found the overturned and empty luxury vehicle with droplets of blood around it, Sgt. Adam Bender said.

Video from the scene shows the upended Lamborghini with its emergency lights still flashing as investigators combed the scene. Debris appeared to be scattered several feet away from the car...

