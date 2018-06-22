Police Reveal That Uber Driver In Fatal Arizona Crash Was Distracted By A Video

Police in Tempe, Ariz.

, said evidence showed the safety driver behind the wheel of a self-driving Uber was distracted and streaming a TV show on her phone until about the time of a fatal accident in March, deeming the crash "entirely avoidable."

A 318-page report from the Tempe Police Department, released on Thursday in response to a public records request, said the driver, Rafaela Vasquez, repeatedly looked down and not at the road, glancing up just a half second before the vehicle hit 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, who was crossing the street at night.



Agent009

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Donut queen needs to be prosecuted for murder.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/22/2018 11:39:41 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

