Police Reveal That Uber Driver In Fatal Arizona Crash Was Distracted By A Video

Police in Tempe, Ariz. , said evidence showed the safety driver behind the wheel of a self-driving Uber was distracted and streaming a TV show on her phone until about the time of a fatal accident in March, deeming the crash "entirely avoidable." A 318-page report from the Tempe Police Department, released on Thursday in response to a public records request, said the driver, Rafaela Vasquez, repeatedly looked down and not at the road, glancing up just a half second before the vehicle hit 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, who was crossing the street at night.



