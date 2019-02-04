Poll Reveals That Half Of Americans Believe Self Driving Vehicles Are More Dangerous Than Human Drivers

Companies are pushing ahead with the development of self-driving cars at full throttle, but many Americans still don't trust the technology, if a Reuters/Ipsos poll is to be believed. Half of the respondents thought autonomous cars were more dangerous than human-driven vehicles, while two-thirds said they would not buy a fully autonomous car.

In addition, two-thirds of respondents said self-driving cars should be held to higher government safety standards than human-driven vehicles. Regulation is one of the biggest roadblocks to mass deployment of autonomous cars. A handful of states have crafted their own rules, but there has been little action on the federal level. Bills that would have cleared some red tape have been blocked in Congress, and adapting current federal rules to autonomous vehicles will be a complex and lengthy process.