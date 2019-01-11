Porsche And Boeing Announce Partnership Tp Develop Premium Urban Air Travel

” Both parties will now begin exploring the possibility of offering premium, fast air travel to expectedly affluent customers. Porsche and Boeing have officially announced a new partnership where the two companies will collaborate to begin researching and developing flying cars in a “Memorandum of Understanding.” Both parties will now begin exploring the possibility of offering premium, fast air travel to expectedly affluent customers. Few explicit details were shared in terms of what Porsche and Boeing will be working to create. However, it was noted that the agreement also involves Porsche and Boeing’s subsidiary, Aurora Flight Sciences, who will reportedly work on all-electric VTOL, or “vertical takeoff and landing” vehicles.



