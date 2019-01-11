Porsche And Boeing Announce Partnership Tp Develop Premium Urban Air Travel

Agent009 submitted on 10/31/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:30:55 AM

7 user comments | Views : 1,836 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

Porsche and Boeing have officially announced a new partnership where the two companies will collaborate to begin researching and developing flying cars in a “Memorandum of Understanding.
” Both parties will now begin exploring the possibility of offering premium, fast air travel to expectedly affluent customers.

Few explicit details were shared in terms of what Porsche and Boeing will be working to create. However, it was noted that the agreement also involves Porsche and Boeing’s subsidiary, Aurora Flight Sciences, who will reportedly work on all-electric VTOL, or “vertical takeoff and landing” vehicles.



User Comments

skytop

Uh oh. Bad move for Porsche.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 10/31/2019 11:57:26 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

carloslassiter

You mean like in the Jetsons?

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 10/31/2019 12:29:11 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Fix the 737 MAX first.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 10/31/2019 1:07:02 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

qwertyfla1

More like Boeing is giving shit loads of money to Porsche in order to pimp and use the name to schlep even more over priced aviation equipment...

qwertyfla1 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/31/2019 4:05:04 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

dstampfer

I seem to recall a post a few months back about electric propulsion in aviation being a dead end-- something about energy stores relative to weight and continuous power requirements being much greater to keep a plane moving against wind resistance at hundreds of mph, compared with a car at 65mpg. Imagine how much electricity it takes to spin a large bladed fan fast enough to enable VTOL. It can't use a jet because that requires fuel...

dstampfer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/31/2019 4:34:47 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

SanJoseDriver

Electric motors are far more efficient at high altitudes. It will be some time before we see commercial electric planes. These VTOL "cars" will be pretty slow and short range compared to an actual plane, yet still cost less to fly and maintain than if they used an ICE.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 11/1/2019 4:30:58 AM | | Votes: 1   

SanJoseDriver

These compete more with a helicopter than a plane.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 11/1/2019 4:31:28 AM | | Votes: 1   

