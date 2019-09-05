Porsche Cayenne Coupe GT May Come With 680HP Lamborghini V8

Porsche unveiled the Cayenne Coupe about three months ago in standard and Turbo flavors, but more derivatives are on their way. A plug-in hybrid powertrain is planned for the not-a-coupe SUV from Stuttgart, along with a new range topper in the form of the Turbo S E-Hybrid. The latter has what it takes to become the most powerful production SUV from the Volkswagen Group – eclipsing even the mighty Urus – provided it will have the same 680 horsepower as the equivalent Panamera.

Speaking of the high-riding Lamborghini, Motor Trend’s Jonny Lieberman has learned from a “guy/unnamed source” that the raging bull’s twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine will be installed in a GT version of the Cayenne Coupe. If it will have the exact same power as in the Urus, we’re looking at 641 hp, which would place it above the Turbo but below the Turbo S E-Hybrid.