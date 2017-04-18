Porsche Cayman GT4 Police Car Won’t Be Chasing Bad Guys, Sadly

Unless you live in Dubai, the current crop of Dodge Charger and Ford Crown Vic police cars do little to excite the inner enthusiast in us.

That’s why the Norfolk Constabulary thought it a good idea to introduce a police interceptor that’s a bit more exciting: a Cayman GT4.

Donated by the Lind Trust, a charity that promotes development of youths in Norwich and the surrounding areas, the GT4 will be used almost exclusively as a public relations tool, making appearances at cars and coffee events as well as schools and colleges throughout the country. That means it won’t be chasing bad guys anytime soon.

