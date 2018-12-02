Porsche Cayman RSR race car gets rendered

gaf42 submitted on 2/12/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:33:36 PM

1 user comments | Views : 1,372 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

Tag Links: porsche, cayman

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you see a mid-engined European sports car? Well, that depends on who you are talking to.

Some will look at it as a piece of art, while others would see as an opportunity. An opportunity for what, you ask? Well, an opportunity to imagine something even greater.

In this case, it was Arian Shamil who sought to render something he called the Porsche Cayman RSR. And upon hearing that, we can’t help but think that it has a clear reference to the 911 RSR.



Read Article


Porsche Cayman RSR race car gets rendered

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

The Cayman is really Porsche at its best.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/12/2018 9:01:46 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]