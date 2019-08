Porsche has been hyping the Taycan, its first all-electric car, with some test results ahead of the unveiling planned for next week.

In its latest test, Porsche says that a Taycan pre-series prototype set a new Nürburgring-Nordschleife racetrack record.



The German automaker says that a Taycan electric car driven by Lars Kern completed the notoriously difficult 20.6 km track in seven minutes and 42 seconds — claiming the “fastest four-door, all-electric sports cars” record.