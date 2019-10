The Taycan has the numbers – up to 280-mile (451-kilometers) on the WLTP scale, 0-60 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 2. 6 seconds, and a charging time of 22.5 minutes to fill from five to 80 percent. Even better, Porsche has touted its repeatable performance, allowing multiple fast runs without wearing out the car.

It has certainly set the bar for performance EVs, so much so that Daimler boss admits so, too.