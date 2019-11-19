Porsche Delays Taycan Deliveries Up To 10 Weeks

A recent post on the Facebook Porsche Taycan Group reveals that the Taycan is now running on an 8- to 10-week delivery delay.

A Norwegian reservation holder received an email from the German automaker explaining the situation.

Tesla has been victim to heavy scrutiny over the years, as it struggles to launch vehicles on time. Once it has proceeded with a launch, there have typically been production and delivery delays. However, we're beginning to see more and more that it's not the only company experiencing such issues.

