Porsche Exclusive unique Python Green Chromaflair paint costs more than a car

Since when did customizing a car become more expensive than the actual model? We are aware that tuning a car can cost a lot, but we never expected it to be as expensive as the car itself.

But in this case, it is. Luxury automakers like Porsche will make sure to give their customers what they request for when it comes to customizing.

This time, it is a unique paint for the 911 Turbo S you probably have never seen, and it is called Python Green Chromaflair. This paint job will cost you €82,645.50 ($97,395) - that is the most expensive paint out there.

