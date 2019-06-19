Porsche Executive Credits Tesla With Proving An EV Market Exists

Porsche Cars North America president and CEO Klaus Zellmer recently shared his insights about what he perceives to be the upcoming widespread adoption of electric cars. In an op-ed published on USA Today, Zellmer argued that the demand for electric vehicles is definite at this point, and it will only be a matter of time before the United States’ roads are filled with EVs. While the Porsche CEO continues to prepare for the arrival of the Taycan, he nonetheless gave credit to Tesla for making “inroads” in the push for battery-electric vehicles. Zellmer argued that Tesla has all but proven that there is “significant demand” for electric cars, particularly those which combine sustainability with performance and design.



