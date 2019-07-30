Porsche Expects New Taycan EV To Outsell The Iconic 911

In just six weeks’ time at the Frankfurt Auto Show, the Porsche Taycan will finally be unveiled to the world and is shaping up to quickly outsell the iconic 911.

The all-electric Taycan has been a long time coming and over the past couple of years, Porsche has managed to drum up a lot of interest in the car. According to Auto News, the company has already amassed almost 30,000 deposits for the Taycan and will look to quickly boost annual production up to about 40,000 units, Evercore ISI analyst Arndt Ellinghorst says.