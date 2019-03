We’ve seen this occur over and over again when it comes to a brand launching its first real electric car. At first, there’s reluctance, but then as the orders begin to pour in then the mood changes.

With Porsche, that’s what’s going on right now with regards to the all-electric Taycan. The Taycan is racking up a huge volume of pre-orders and Porsche is now realizing that the car is drawing new buyers to the brand.