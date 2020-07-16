Porsche GT2 RS Receives 3D Printed Pistons For A 30 HP Increase In Power

Slowly but surely, 3D printing is making its way into automotive manufacturing processes, with Porsche’s latest development taking it one step further. As if the standard car wasn’t potent enough, Stuttgart has applied the cutting-edge manufacturing process to its hardcore GT2 RS flagship. A result of Porsche’s partnership with German manufacturing companies Mahle and Trumpf, it has been able to 3D-print entirely new pistons for the GT2 RS. Not only does the process allow them to better withstand specific loads, they also weigh ten per cent less than the production forged items and feature integrated and closed cooling ducts in the crown, something that would usually be unattainable.



Read Article