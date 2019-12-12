Porsche In Damage Control Mode - EPA Says Range Is ONLY 200 Miles NOT Claimed 280

When the 2020 Porsche Taycan first debuted as the Mission E concept, the company claimed the car would achieve up to 300 miles of range. But today, the EPA announced its estimated range for the 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo is just 201 miles, leading Porsche to go and do its own independent tests as damage control.



The U.S. government’s fuel economy site lists the Porsche Taycan Turbo’s range capacity at just 201 miles—far shorter than the estimated 280-mile range of the European WLTP testing standard for the same car.



Read Article