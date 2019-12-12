Porsche In Damage Control Mode - EPA Says Range Is ONLY 200 Miles NOT Claimed 280

When the 2020 Porsche Taycan first debuted as the Mission E concept, the company claimed the car would achieve up to 300 miles of range.

But today, the EPA announced its estimated range for the 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo is just 201 miles, leading Porsche to go and do its own independent tests as damage control.

The U.S. government’s fuel economy site lists the Porsche Taycan Turbo’s range capacity at just 201 miles—far shorter than the estimated 280-mile range of the European WLTP testing standard for the same car.

User Comments

Yonder7

Foreseen. How many of those Taycan owners will return their cars or will sue Porsche for lying? Will see. Same history as with the e-tron?.

Yonder7 (View Profile)

Posted on 12/12/2019 1:12:09 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

runbuh

Has anyone actually purchased one, yet?

runbuh (View Profile)

Posted on 12/12/2019 1:16:18 PM | | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

No kidding. Doug DeMuro had one for 4 minutes of hooning and lost 20 miles of range. This car is nice, but it is a first attempt at a BEV and it shows. It is an evolving technology.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 12/12/2019 1:35:56 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

