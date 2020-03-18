Porsche Introduces 3D Printed Seats Customized To Fit Your Body

Porsche announced a new program designed to add yet another level of serious customization to the company's already ridiculously customizable lineup. Dubbed the "3D-printed bodyform full-bucket seat" in a statement on the Porsche Newsroom website, the new seats look set to offer buyers a novel way to make sure that their Porsche fully meets the needs of their daily driving and track-specific uses.

Of course, Porsche's long history with Recaro has been well-known for decades, as the companies have worked together to produce some of the best seats known to man, from the early days of enhanced-performance seat bolsters on production vehicles to today's non-reclining, carbon fiber units.