Porsche Officially Names The Production Mission E As The Taycan

Porsche’s all-electric Mission E has officially been named ahead of production: Taycan. The long-awaited Tesla Model S rival was first introduced as a concept at the 2015 Frankfurt motor show and has since been confirmed for production. Porsche has also confired it plans to introduce a range of fully electric performance cars and SUVs alongside its conventional models, as well offering some of its sports cars with EV powertrains, including the next generation 911. The confirmation of the Taycan name comes ahead of the car's 2019 launch and was announced by Porsche's CEO Oliver Blume at an event to mark the company's 70th anniversary. Earlier this year Porsche revealed its second electric vehicle at the Geneva Motor Show: the Cross Turismo Concept. This smaller, Macan sized concept is expected to go on sale in 2020 and will rival Jaguar's recently launched I Pace electric SUV.



Read Article