Porsche Reopens Production Line After Shipment Of 991 GT2 RS Is Lost In Cargo Ship Disaster

The Italian container ship “Grande America” sank off the French Atlantic Coast last week after a fire broke out.

All 27 crew members were able to evacuate before it sank, but over 2,000 cars, allegedly including a shipment of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS, didn’t make it.

Carscoops reports the ship was carrying a shipment of Audi A3, A5, RS4, RS5, and Q7 models, as well as some Porsche Caymans, Boxsters, Cayennes, and reportedly four 911 GT2 RS models. A letter sent to Carscoops appears to be from Porsche Brazil to a 911 GT2 RS customer, informing them that Porsche will put the car back into production to replace the car that was on the sunken ship.



