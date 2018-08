Porsche has quietly taken the wraps off the Cayman GT4 Clubsport Rallye concept.

Set to debut later this month at Rallye Deutschland, the concept is based on the Cayman GT4 Clubsport and features an assortment of rally specific upgrades. Porsche declined to go into specifics, but the car has auxiliary lighting units and a roof-mounted scoop. We can also see additional underbody paneling, a roll cage and lightweight wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires.