Porsche CEO Oliver Blume says that he doesn’t like the “Tesla comparison,” and that Model S wasn’t a factor in the development of the Taycan, despite the fact that they benchmarked it against Tesla’s flagship sedan.



In a new interview with Auto Motor und Sport, Blume was asked if “Porsche will be cooler than Tesla,” and he said (translated from German):



I prefer to compare Porsche with Porsche. We will always be a bit cooler.





