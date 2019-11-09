Porsche Wants To Build A Hardcore 718 Cayman GT4 But It Has To Wait For Now

Porsche’s head of sports cars claims that he would “definitely” like to see a faster and even more focused RS version of the new 718 Cayman GT4, but that the decision hinges on prioritising development resources within the maker.

“Everybody’s asking for the RS,” Dr Frank Steffen-Walliser told Autocar. “Can I imagine a GT4 RS? Sure I can. That’s not to say we will make a decision on it yet, as it is a challenge. Would I like such a car? Yes, definitely! Would I like more horses? Yes. But we need to put the resources where the market is - it would be a lot more expensive than the normal one.”