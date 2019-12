The Taycan is more popular than Porsche expected it to be as, so far, 30,000 customers expressed their interest in purchasing it in Europe.

Quoting information from Handelsblatt, Reuters reports that each customer made a down payment of €2,500 ($2,780). Furthermore, one-third of them have placed a firm order, according to CEO Oliver Blume, who admitted that the electric sedan has indeed exceeded the automaker’s expectations.