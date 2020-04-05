Poseur Special: Impress The Neighbors And Turn That Brand New Rav4 Into A Lamborghini Look Alike

If, for whatever bizarre reason, you want to make your Toyota RAV4 look like a Lamborghini Urus, then Japanese tuner Albermo has the body kit of your dreams. The market for this seems incredibly small, but it's great to live in a world where this is a thing that exists. Albermo sells this kit in three pieces. The Lambo-style front bumper comes unpainted for ¥138,000 ($1,291 at current exchange rates). An additional ¥8,000 ($75) adds the honeycomb mesh to the corners of the fascia. A revised rear panel goes for ¥78,000 ($730). As a final touch, there are four-piece side moldings for ¥16,000 ($150).



