President Trump And The Secret Service Debut The Newest Beast And The Spies Say It's '00' Worthy!

The U. S. Secret Service, in an email to the Free Press, confirmed that on Sept. 17, a new armored limousine made its debut in the presidential limo fleet. An agent confirmed the 2018 custom-built Cadillac is in use in New York City this week, shuttling Trump around as he attends United Nations General Assembly meetings. It has a twin version that travels in Trump's motorcade.

The Secret Service posted a photo on Monday of two new limousines on Twitter with the line, "The Secret Service is ready to roll into #UNGA 2018!" the agency wrote.

The exterior armor plating is reportedly 8 inches thick, making its doors weigh the same as those on a Boeing 757 aircraft. Its bulletproof windows are 5 inches thick and its nearly bus-size tires can run-flat to keep The Beast in motion for some distance if needed, reports say. The interior is completely sealed to protect occupants against a chemical attack. There is even a special foam that would surround the fuel tank to shield it during an impact.



