President Trump Says There's TOO Many German Cars In The US — Do YOU Agree?

While the big news today is focusing on President Trump's meeting with North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, there were some interesting developments this past weekend.

If you weren't in the loop, the G7 Summit happened and there was a bit of turbulence.

Most of this surrounds the topic of trade and tariffs.

Trump has noted time and time again that he believes the current trade deals are not in favor of America and that the country cannot be taken advantage of any longer. President Trump tweeted the following: "Fair trade is now to be called fool trade..."

In a meeting with French President Macron, Trump noted that there are too many German cars in the US. In the past he's threatened to tax imported German cars at a rate of 35 percent. Obviously, that would increase the cost to purchase a German marque quite a bit and make them more expensive than other US or other imported brands.

So, what say you, Spies? Are there too many German cars in the US? Do YOU agree with Trump's moves?



...Trump told French President Emmanuel Macron during a recent meeting in Washington that there are too many German cars in the United States. He's also raised the issue with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the past, and threatened to tax German car imports at 35%.

Economists say Trump is missing two key points: German automakers have opened big factories in the United States, dramatically reducing their need to import cars. Plus, targeting German carmakers would hurt American workers and the US economy...

User Comments

TheSteve

#45 says a lot of stuff about a lot of things. Much of it is nonsense, and harmful to America's people.

Take the BMW US Manufacturing Plant, located in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Previous administrations worked out a relationship with BMW, Germany, to build the plant here, and staff it with Americans.

The Spartanburg plant employs around 10,000 people, almost all of them Americans. It depends on 235 other U.S. suppliers and 40 South Carolina suppliers to keep running. Yet more jobs, for more Americans.

This plant is famous for a number of reasons, just two of which are:

(1) Proving that American labor, and American suppliers and supply chain can produce world-class, luxury automobiles. Call these "German" cars, but they're made by American hands. I'm proud of that!

(2) This plant is famous for "all the world's" production of certain BMW models. It built every Z3 ever made, including the one's shipped back to Germany. It's doing this with other BMW models.


BMW invested over $8B (to date) into this operation. I'd say America is doing nicely in this arrangement. The Europeans are buying American-built BMWs :-) Americans are driving "fine German cars," built by their neighbors in South Carolina :-)

Mind you, there are people who will piss on anything good, and conjure up stories and conspiracy theories, and make up excuses to wrap a dark cloud around a silver lining. That's just the way some folks roll. That includes folks who look at a BMW Z3 or an X5 -- built by Americans in Spartanburg, supplied by 235 US supplies -- and complain that this is a problem because there are "too many German cars" in America.

Spartanburg is just one of many examples of things working beautifully when America strikes up friendly relationships with our allies, and when Americans work together with non-Americans to help build a healthy and prosperous America. Some folks will spin it another way, to serve their own agenda. Be mindful of that.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 6/12/2018 12:59:46 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

