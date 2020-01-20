Presidential Candidate, Mike Bloomberg, Wants ALL New Vehicles To Be ELECTRIC By 2035 — Is He Onto Something Or OUT OF HIS MIND?

The 2020 presidential election is already turning out to be nuttier than a squirrel's sh!t. Between the start of an impeachment trial and a slew of peculiar candidates being put forth by the democratic contingent, it's definitely a strange day. At least some of the weaker ones have started to drop out in quick succession.



But a new development has emerged via candidate Mike Bloomberg.



As he continues his aggressive advertising spend, Bloomberg released a plan late last week highlighting another big initiative should he win the vote. It would be centered around zero emissions and transportation. A key component of that would deal with transitioning from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and move to have all new vehicles on offer only be electrically powered. Oh, and there's no word on how much this zero emission future would cost.



Forget it if you want a gasoline- or diesel-powered automobile. Bloomberg knows best.



Remember, this is the guy who wanted to ban sugary beverages in New York City.



That said, we've got to ask: Is Bloomberg onto something or out of his mind trying to tell folks how to live their respective lives?







Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg wants all new cars to be electric by 2035, according to a plan released by the former New York City mayor's campaign on Friday.



Bloomberg's campaign said he would instate mileage and pollution standards and "put in place an aggressive schedule to put the U.S. on pace to make 100% of new vehicles pollution-free by 2035."



The candidate also pledged to expand tax credits and offer rebates to low-income families that trade in old vehicles and said he aims to place charging stations every 50 miles along highway systems...



