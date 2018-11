President Donald Trump’s new trade deal with Canada and Mexico needs changes to secure support from Democrats, according to a senior House Democrat in line to play a leading role on trade policy in the new Congress. There needs “to be not only changes in the legislation but more enforcement” if the Trump administration wants votes from Democrats, said U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J., who is positioned to chair the Ways and Means Trade subcommittee, in an interview on Wednesday.



