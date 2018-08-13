Product Revival Pushes Lincoln For More Stand Alone Stores

Lincoln is asking its dealers in the 30 top U.

S. luxury markets to build stand-alone stores, reversing an effort to consolidate with the Ford brand, after a product revival has given Lincoln confidence that it can challenge top-tier makes.

Lincoln executives say stand-alone stores regularly outsell dualed dealerships and are responsible for most of Lincoln's sales gains in recent years. They cite internal and external surveys concluding that luxury customers prefer buying in a dedicated space.



