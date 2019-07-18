Production Ready? Lexus Gets Serious With Hardcore GXOR Off Road Concept

Lexus is glad lots of its customers remained faithful to the GX, and wants to share this with thus with the GXOR (GX Off-Road) Concept.

 

“Fueled by passionate Lexus GX owners that have discovered and embraced the SUV’s perfect combination of ultimate luxury and unrivaled off-road capability”, the show car is based on the second generation that, despite recently getting a facelift, is basically 10 years old and retains the body-on-frame construction that’s fallen out of favor with modern SUVs, but is still ideal when the road stops.

 



MDarringer

too tall
too narrow
too tipsy
too old

MDarringer

Posted on 7/18/2019 10:18:22 AM   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Better to put a V8 option back on the menu for the 4runner vs doing this concept.

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Posted on 7/18/2019 10:23:28 AM   

