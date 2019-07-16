Profit Over Performance: New Skyline Is A Shadow Of The Legendary Performance Icon

Waking up to news of a “new Skyline” is ordinarily reason to scream, but not so fast.

This isn’t a return of the straight-six powered, rear-wheel drive, two-door sports coupe of legend. This is a rebadged Infiniti Q50 that now wears the GT-R’s face and has a better version of Nissan’s semi-autonomous technology.

The Infiniti G35 that we got here was called the Skyline back in Japan, as is the current Q50. Previous versions of the Nissan Skyline wore Infiniti badges in Japan, but the new Skyline, unveiled today, appears to bear the Nissan badge on its nose.

