Newly proposed legislation in Congress would extend a number of alternative fuel tax credits, but it wouldn’t make any changes to the $7,500 EV credit.



Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) introduced The Tax Extender and Disaster Relief Act of 2019 on Thursday. It would extend credits through the end of the year for new qualified fuel cell vehicles, alternative fuel vehicle refueling properties, and “highway-capable, two-wheeled plug-in electric vehicles.”







