Puerto Rico's Slow Recovery Will Be Blamed On The Car Culture

Only five months ago, Puerto Rico claimed the Guinness world record for the longest parade of classic cars: 2,491.

Now, in the wake of Hurricane Maria, the island's celebrated car culture has complicated the struggle to restore people's lives and the commonwealth's economy.

Drivers desperate for gasoline are waiting for hours in lines that stretch half a mile or more. One in San Juan on Friday ran from Sixto Escobar Stadium, down the entire length of the Escambron beach, around a bluff overlooking the ocean, and past El Hamburguer and a KFC before arriving at a Shell station.



