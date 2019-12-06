Pushing The Limits: Tesla Actually Had Drawn Up An Electric Submarine Car

Elon Musk revealed that Tesla has a design for an electric submarine or amphibious car, but it doesn’t sound like it’s something that they plan on bringing to market.



The 1977 James Bond movie ‘The Spy Who Loved Me‘ featured a modified Lotus Esprit that could change into a submarine.



It was lost for years, but the car was eventually found in a storage locker bought blindly for just $100 and back in 2012, Elon Musk secretly bought it for ~$900,000 in a bidding war against another car collector.





