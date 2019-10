The long-running Infiniti Q70 luxury sedan won't return for the 2020 model year, the automaker confirmed to Motor Authority on Thursday.

The Q70 was one of the few full-size luxury sedans still available outside of the German-automaker orbit—Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7-Series, Audi A8—although sales in recent years flagged.

Infiniti pulled the plug from the hybrid version for the 2019 model (pun intended), and this year the Q70 is gone completely.