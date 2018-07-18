QOTD: Could Volvo Benefit From Having A Supercar?

If demand for the Volvo Polestar Engineered S60 is any indication of Volvo’s electrified popularity, it only makes sense for the automaker to create an electric supercar that will become the brand’s halo offering. Or maybe we’re just dreaming. News of Volvo’s electric future isn’t new or scarce. Earlier today we reported on a new trademark filing that could hint at future Volvo EVs. The rendering we have here is an electric supercar that borrows some design cues from the Polestar Engineered S60. While it isn’t a full EV, it is a 415-horsepower hybrid, which is a darn good start toward an all EV future. Up front, we have Volvo’s corporate grille and logo – and what appears to be some sort of modification that lights up. The headlights – much thinner than what the company currently uses – retains a hint of the Thor’s Hammer styling element that’s become iconic of the brand. The hood is low, bulging upward toward the base of the windshield, mimicking the exaggerated wheel arch.





