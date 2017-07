The entire reason that Tesla has seen its valuation rise as if were one of the world’s largest automakers despite having a fraction of the market that Ford, GM, or Toyota do is the Model 3. Or more specifically, how cheap Tesla plans on making it. Without expensive options (not like there will be many options anyways), the Model 3 is expected to come in at $35,000, right around the average transaction price for a new car sold in the US.



