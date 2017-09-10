QOTD: Should Drunks Be Allowed To Use Self Driving Vehicles?

The brave new world of self-driving cars means addressing some thorny issues—such as, should people be allowed to ride in autonomous cars after they've had a few drinks?

An Australian government advisory board just released a report on how regulations may need to be updated for self-driving cars, including how drunk-driving laws may need to be changed.

The National Transport Commission (NTC) wants to develop a full set of regulations covering all aspects of autonomous-car operation by 2020.



If a vehicle is truly autonomous, why not? If it is autonomous-capable, but can also be driven, then you have the problem of proving the car was driving itself and the intoxicated passenger was not in control. So perhaps only some cars might qualify for such use.

