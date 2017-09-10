QOTD: Should Drunks Be Allowed To Use Self Driving Vehicles?

Read Article
The brave new world of self-driving cars means addressing some thorny issues—such as, should people be allowed to ride in autonomous cars after they've had a few drinks?
An Australian government advisory board just released a report on how regulations may need to be updated for self-driving cars, including how drunk-driving laws may need to be changed.
The National Transport Commission (NTC) wants to develop a full set of regulations covering all aspects of autonomous-car operation by 2020.