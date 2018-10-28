QUICK! The New Feature NO Other Car On EARTH Has That Is Now On Tesla's.

Sometimes here at Auto Spies, we teach you new things about autos and sometimes you, our readers teach US.



Tonight, as I was perusing our site and one of our Spies (San Jose Driver) posted this little gem about Tesla in our cool feature article.



"The real coolest thing is they just launched a software update this weekend that enabled "nav on autopilot." The car will take freeway exits for you now and overtake slow cars autonomously, something no other consumer car can do today.

It also now supports a "traditional" key instead of just the phone key and the NFC card. (Traditional is in quotes because the key looks like a hotwheels car and is anatomically correct, trunk opens the trunk).

Also part of the release--they made some UI updates based on user feedback from a release that was only 3 weeks ago. That's how fast their dev team operates which is pretty insane even by SaaS software standards. You can pin the music app and put the camera app anywhere on the screen."



Being the autonomous active cruise afficianado that I am I have to say this impresses me MOST on Tesla's.



Honestly, I NEVER want another car that doesn't have these kind of features, when I WANT them. In other words, when i want to drive the car allows me but when i know I'm in traffic or on a long drive and I don't want to be exhausted on arrival, the car can take over.



Are features like these MUST HAVES for you now or are you still not sold or moved by these type of options?





