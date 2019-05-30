Quarter Mile Shootout: Telsa Model 3 Long Range Vs Audi RS3, Who Is Your Money Riding On?

The dual-motor, all-wheel drive Tesla Model 3 is not as heavy as you might think, even though EVs tend to pack a good amount of weight due to their battery pack.

However, it's still heavier than the Audi RS3 by about 500 pounds. It also cranks out more torque than the German sport sedan.

The Tesla Model 3 Long Range (AWD) delivers ~345 horsepower and ~389 pound-feet of torque (Tesla doesn't provide these figures, and online sources are conflicting). In comparison, Audi's RS3 offers 394 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque. In terms of pricing, you're looking at about a $6,000 advantage for the Tesla.




Tesla ad - click
LOL, racing in a straight line for a few feet. OMG.

Again, these racing Teslas articles omit a glaring thing...

Tesla Model 3 gets 130 mpge.

