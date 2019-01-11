Quattro Vs xDrive Vs AWD - Which Is The Best In Winter Ice And Snow?

It’s going to be properly cold soon, and that nasty white stuff is going to start falling from the sky.

There is a chance that you might want a vehicle with four driven wheels to help you accelerate away from a stop and maneuver through corners. This is the alleged impetus behind a lot of people I know purchasing SUVs and big pickups. But what if you just want a comfortable sedan from a European brand that is somewhat fun to drive? Do you get the Audi with Quattro, the Bimmer with xDrive, or the AWD Jag?



User Comments

colecole

Acura's SH-AWD

colecole (View Profile)

Posted on 10/31/2019 10:09:25 AM   

FAQMD

Interesting that he stayed in the Audi during all the Hill climbs instead of changing to the BMW like on the snow test ... hummm!

FAQMD (View Profile)

Posted on 10/31/2019 11:21:39 AM   

mre30

Let me save you the 10 minutes - they are all basically the same.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/31/2019 3:59:45 PM   

mpls

Audi may have invented the quattro .. but it was based on an expired patent by Jensen Motors. the first 4 wheek drive on a car was british..
As for the Xdrive sysetm, it was based on the landrover when BMW bought then sold Rover group back in the days..

mpls (View Profile)

Posted on 10/31/2019 5:03:02 PM   

mre30

X-Drive came out in about 1991 on the 325Xi, then was formally introduced on the came out on the - long before BMW ever even thought of buying Land Rover.

When BMW bought the Rover group in 1994, they split Land Rover from Rover, then sold Land Rover to Ford in 2000. They remained different companies until Ford bought Range Rover in 2006. Now they're both part of Jaguar Land Rover, which is owned by Tata motors, maker of the world's cheapest car.

The 2001 BMW X5 shares some parts with the 2003 Range Rover (which was basically built using the X5 architecture and launched in USA with the crummy BMW corporate 4.4L V8 (which suffered all kinds of leaks and problems in both BMW's and Land Rover products).

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/31/2019 8:03:24 PM   

Section_31_JTK

Get a proper SUV with snow/ice tires, and increased ground clearance if you're on poorly maintained roads. Too bad they didn't test the Tesla against these cars.

Section_31_JTK (View Profile)

Posted on 10/31/2019 7:13:53 PM   

runninglogan1

Standard Model 3 with AWD would beat all three of these in the snow.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/31/2019 8:42:05 PM   

jeffgall

Lololololol... except the 100% torque off the line will just cause all 4 wheels to spin when you hit the pedal. Not to mention the salt will rust it away.

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 10/31/2019 8:58:55 PM   

jeffgall

Quattro continues to impress me when the white stuff drops, Last year, early in the season, a storm hit New Jersey and created grid lock on most highways and roads. People took 4 to 5 hours to get home. My normal commute of 25 minutes took 40. Going up hill, a Ram 1500 stopped in front of me. When he tried to go, all 4 wheels just spinned. He backed up, tried again. Same thing. Did it one more time, and then started to get close to my front bumper. I hit the gas on my A6 to get around him, and marched up the hill without a problem.

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 10/31/2019 9:04:55 PM   

Section_31_JTK

Those Ram trucks tend to have big mudder tires which are wrong for icy conditions. If you run a truck or SUV in those conditions, you need proper snow tires.

Section_31_JTK (View Profile)

Posted on 11/1/2019 1:10:15 AM   

