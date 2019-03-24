Quite Possibly The MOST Geeked Out Doug DeMuro Review, With GOOD Reason! It's The McLaren F1!

These days, I have to admit. I've become a bit jaded. It's not like the old days where every vehicle on the planet made me geek out.



Now there's only a few autos that make me lose my mind. One of them is the McLaren F1.



Everything about it is just pure engineering goodness. Gordon Murray essentially immortalized himself with the creation of this British vehicle powered by a naturally aspirated German V12 heart.



While I've seen the documentary and ready just about everything about the F1 there is to digest, one of the latest Doug DeMuro "reviews" goes over the F1 in its entirety — true to Doug's form.



If you want to geek out, sit back and press play on this nearly 40-minute masterpiece. You haven't seen anything like it yet.



I can't think of a better way to spend a Sunday.







The McLaren F1 is one of the most famous cars in history -- and possibly the very best car in history. Today I'm reviewing the McLaren F1, and I'm taking you on a full tour of the McLaren F1 -- then I'm getting the McLaren F1 out on the road with Jay Leno.



<br>



