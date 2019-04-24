RACIST? Or Are People Just Getting More Insane By The Minute?

Having done my fair share of traveling within the continental United States, I have to say one of my favorite places in the world is southern California. To be more specific, that certain stretch between Newport Beach and Laguna Beach is a little slice of heaven.



There's a reason why the real estate is priced so damn high.



That said, this tiny little beach community known for the MTV reality show has been making headlines as of late. That's because its police vehicles have the American flag on them. Seriously.



According to reports, the police department was inundated with calls and emails saying that the American flag had other undertones that were deemed "aggressive."



Say what?



You can see the design on a Ford Explorer police vehicle in our cover image. We've got to ask: Is this police livery RACIST or are people simply getting more INSANE by the minute?







...“Clearly, the way it looks on the car is not what anyone expected it to look like,” Mayor Pro Tem Steve Dicterow told the Los Angeles Times. “I think it’s reasonable that we’re going to look at it again so that whatever we [approve] is exactly what we put on the car.”



He said that he’d received some emails expressing concern.



“Some of the words people used was that they felt it was threatening, intimidating, harassing and a symbol of racism,” Dicterow said...



