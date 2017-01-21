RAISE And PRAISE! Who Did It Better? The 6th OR 7th Generation BMW 5-Series?

Agent00R submitted on 1/21/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:24:21 PM
Still remaining the largest contributing factor for most folks' automotive purchase is how a vehicle looks.
Let's all admit it together, we're all a little vain. Well, when it comes to dropping your hard-earned cash on something, I cannot blame anyone.2018 BMW 5-SeriesWhile we covered the launch of the all-new BMW 5-Series early this week and last weekend, we showed you the very best real-life pics of the all-new 5 on the 'net. Some exclaimed the all-new BMW was a bit too much of the same and others said it was delightful. Here's the thing: If you're shopping for a BMW 5 you're going to be challenged with a hard decision. Do you wait for the all-new car OR do you take a leftover sixth-gen vehicle off the lot? I think most would do the latter as the deals will be aggressive; however, we're curious WHICH generation 5-Series you think is better looking.Make sure to tell us WHY! See the clip below and let us know, Spies!
Compare the changes of the 5 Series on your own: In this film we´ll show the 6th and 7th generation side by side, so you can compare the exterior design (front and rear) at day and night, the interior design and the displays. What generation do you prefer?
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
